MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit jumped 48 percent at the end of 2011.
The company said quarterly profit rose to 3.589 billion pesos ($257 millions) from 2.424 billion pesos a year earlier.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.