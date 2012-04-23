* Q1 profit 2.259 bln pesos vs 2.143 bln pesos yr ago

April 23 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Monday its first-quarter profit rose 5.4 percent, as a jump in sales was offset by higher costs for distribution and administration.

Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit rose to 2.259 billion pesos ($176 million) from 2.143 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.6 percent to 21.275 billion pesos from 19.234 billion in the year-earlier period. Modelo said it sold more beer both in Mexico and abroad, particularly in the United States, Australia and Asia.

Operational costs climbed 10.9 percent, the company said, noting it spent more on the quarter on distributing its beer and also on administrative costs.

Modelo shares closed at 93.43 pesos on Friday.