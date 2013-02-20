WASHINGTON Feb 20 The U.S. Justice Department and Anheuser-Busch InBev, embroiled in a court fight over whether AB InBev can expand its stake in the Grupo Modelo brewery, asked a court on Wednesday for a short delay, according to a court filing.

The two sides asked for a limited stay that would end on March 19.

The decision to request the stay was prompted by revisions that AB InBev made to the deal, the filing said.