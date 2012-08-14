BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
HONG KONG Aug 14 China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd denied Tuesday that it was in talks with companies looking to acquire the milk producer, and that it was not aware of the reason for the rise in its shares.
China Mengniu Dairy has held talks to buy out China Modern Dairy, the country's top raw milk producer, a media report said on Tuesday.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-based stock funds are staging a comeback, attracting the most cash since February during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds brought in $14 billion in cash during the week ended May 31, with the result driven by strong demand for equity exchange-traded funds, according to the trade group. Stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, while their ETF counterparts gathered $15.