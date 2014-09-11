Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 MTG : * Extends exclusive rights to formula 1 in scandinavia and baltics * MTG will hold the rights until 2017 in the Baltics and 2018 in Scandinavia Link to press release: here
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago