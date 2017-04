A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on Friday will set the tone for the next week.

Modi's address comes afer the Nifty has gained for four consecutive sessions as of Friday.

The Nifty is 0.6 percent away from a record high reached on July 25.

After spurring a rally through most of the year, Modi has disappointed some supporters after a lack of major reforms.

Global cues are also on watch; hope for continued global monetary stimulus being offset by geopolitical worries.

No major domestic events are scheduled.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)