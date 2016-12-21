Oil Minister M. Veerappa Moily speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

People queue as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Jammu, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel attends a news conference after the bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel will not appear on Thursday before parliament's finance committee to brief it on the government's decision to scrap high-value bank notes, the panel's chairman said on Wednesday.

The panel will meet other experts to understand the impact of demonetisation before calling the RBI governor, Veerappa Moily told Reuters. He said Patel could be called to testify at its next meeting.

Moily, a senior leader of the opposition Congress party, has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision six weeks ago to abolish 500 and 1000 rupee notes, voicing doubts it would succeed in reducing corruption or flush out untaxed "black cash".

Patel is under fire from politicians and the general public over shortages of replacement currency and restrictions on depositing old notes that have caused long queues at banks and ATMs across India.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine/Mark Heinrich)