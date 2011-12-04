TEL AVIV Dec 4 The Yam Hadera licence off
Israel's Mediterranean coast has potential resources of 133
million barrels of oil and 1.4 trillion cubic feet of gas (Tcf),
Modiin Energy said.
Modiin Energy said on Sunday a survey by Texas-based
petroleum consultants Netherland, Sewell & Associates put the
chances of geologic success for oil at 25-29 percent and 17-29
percent for gas.
Yam Hadera is 30 kilometres off Israel's central
Mediterranean coast in depths of 500-1,000 metres.
Modiin Energy said the survey covered the middle and
southern part of the licence while the northern side was only
partly evaluated. An updated report will be issued when the
northern side is completed.
By comparison, Israel's Tamar offshore field has reserves of
9 Tcf and the Leviathan field 16 Tcf.
Modiin Energy, which holds the Yam Hadera license, is
controlled by IDB Holding Corp and businessman Tzahi
Sultan.
Shares in Modiin Energy were up 1.9 percent at midday,
compared with declines in the broader Tel Aviv market.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)