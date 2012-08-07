* Q1 loss per shr $0.03 vs est EPS $0.14
* Q1 revenue falls 16 pct
* Sees FY 2013 EPS $0.60-$0.70 vs est $0.62
* Sees FY 2013 sales to be down 5-10 pct
Aug 7 Modine Manufacturing Co, a maker
of radiators and air conditioners for vehicles, posted a
surprise first-q u arter loss hurt by weak demand, but expects to
fare better in the second half of the year, particularly in
China and Brazil.
"Our revenue and earnings were down during the quarter as we
continued to see softness in our end markets and experience the
negative currency impact from the stronger U.S. dollar," Chief
Executive Officer Thomas Burke said.
Net loss was $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share, compared
with a profit of $12.6 million, or 27 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Sales fell 16 percent to $350.4 million as a strong U.S.
dollar took a toll on its slowing European and South American
businesses.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $14 cents per share on
sales of $378.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
Shares of Modine closed at $6.52 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.