May 20 Maarten de Jong, a former Barclays
investment banker, will join Moelis & Co in
August as a managing director based in New York, the investment
bank said on Tuesday.
de Jong focuses on clients in the pharmaceuticals,
biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. He most recently was
global head of life sciences at Barclays.
Moelis has made a number of senior investment banking hires
recently. The bank said in April that retail banker Perry Hall
and consumer banker Brian Callaci had both joined from Bank of
America Corp
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernadette Baum)