NEW YORK, June 6 New York-based investment bank
Moelis & Company has hired a former insurance banker from UBS AG
.
Christopher Young, a former managing director and senior
relationship manager in insurance investment banking at UBS
Securities, has joined Moelis as managing director, covering
insurance, according to a company statement Thursday.
Before UBS, Young worked at Deutsche Bank Securities
and JPMorgan Securities in New York and
London, according to the announcement.
Young is based in Moelis' New York office.