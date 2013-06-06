NEW YORK, June 6 New York-based investment bank Moelis & Company has hired a former insurance banker from UBS AG .

Christopher Young, a former managing director and senior relationship manager in insurance investment banking at UBS Securities, has joined Moelis as managing director, covering insurance, according to a company statement Thursday.

Before UBS, Young worked at Deutsche Bank Securities and JPMorgan Securities in New York and London, according to the announcement.

Young is based in Moelis' New York office.