NEW YORK, Sept 19 Moelis & Co, an independent
investment bank, has tapped a former Deutsche Bank
financial services banker to advise global asset management
firms, according to a company announcement due on Thursday.
William Nook, who was formerly head of asset management for
the Americas financial institutions group at Deutsche, will join
Moelis Nov. 21, according to the announcement.
Nook's position is a new one at New York-based Moelis.
"Bill's hire is timely as there continues to be meaningful
consolidation in the asset management space," said Rick Leaman,
managing partner at Moelis, in the company announcement.
"Between continued consolidation and the convergence between
traditional and alternative asset managers, we see this space
being particularly active."
Before working at Deutsche, Nook was a banker in the
financial institutions group at UBS Securities, a division of
UBS AG.