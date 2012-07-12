* Appoints former UBS India head Manisha Girotra
MUMBAI, July 12 Moelis & Co has launched its
India operations with the hiring of Manisha Girotra, former
chief executive of UBS AG in India, as its country
head, the U.S. investment banking boutique said on Thursday.
Girotra, who had worked at UBS since 1998 before leaving in
November, will be based in Mumbai.
In India, Moelis will compete in a crowded and notoriously
low fee-paying market with global banks including Citigroup
, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered as
well as a slew of domestic boutique banks for a share of the
investment banking business.
Moelis is launching India operations at a time when most
investment banks have been hit by a drop in mergers and
acquisition and fund-raising activities due to slow economic and
corporate growth.
"You have to be in India being a global investment bank,"
Girotra said by phone on Thursday. "At the moment there is a
blip, we all know that, but the interest is very much there."
Moelis will offer M&A, equity offering and restructuring
advisory services to companies in India and plans to hire 10 to
12 bankers for the local business over a year, she said.
India's once-scorching economic growth has dipped to its
slowest pace in nine years, and deal flows have been sluggish
for more than year, with some banks cutting jobs.
Even in good times, India is a tough investment banking
market, with fierce competition and low fees. Some big equity
deals by state companies do not generate any money for the
banks.
Announced India M&A deal value fell nearly 35 percent in the
first half of 2012 from a year-earlier period to $18.1 billion,
while the amount of equity raised by companies dropped 4 percent
to $7.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.