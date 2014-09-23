(Adds listing context, Moelis comment)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Sept 23 Fund manager Moelis & Co pulled its Australia listing of an A$300 million ($266 million) global investment vehicle after failing to rally investor support despite hiring a popular television host as its chairman.

New York-listed Moelis's Australian unit said on Aug. 11 that it had commitments from investors worth A$100 million, clearing the A$100 million minimum it wanted to raise before listing its new Global Wealth Partners Fund Ltd (GWP) on Friday.

But on Tuesday, the company which hired television host and finance commentator David Koch to chair GWP cancelled the listing, blaming investor fatigue of listed investment companies and an unnamed wealth manager which had committed a large portion of the A$100 million deciding against it.

"We're paid to make tough calls, and the tough call personally was to change tack," Moelis Australia Asset Management Ltd head Andrew Martin told Reuters. "But I think it was the right call for investors."

Australia is headed for its biggest year of initial public offers in nearly two decades as company owners hope to benefit from a booming equity market. But on Monday the market had its biggest one-day loss in nearly two months, helping wipe out most of the year's gains and prompting concerns the IPO window may soon close.

A faltering local sharemarket should have made Moelis's global diversification product more attractive, but "you're often dealing with sentiment, and it's not necessarily rational sentiment", Martin said.

With under A$100 million, the fund was better unlisted because it would save administrative costs and eliminate potential liquidity problems, he added.

Moelis plans to relaunch the fund as an unlisted vehicle with "exactly the same investment strategy", Martin said.

(1 US dollar = 1.1271 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)