HONG KONG, Sept 27 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co said on Friday it has appointed former Bank of America Corp executive Zhang Xiuping as its head of M&A for Asia.

Zhang, who was most recently Bank of America's Asia head of M&A, will be responsible for deal origination and providing strategic advice to regional and global clients with a focus on cross-border M&A into and out of China. Zhang, who has 15 years of banking experience, will be based in Hong Kong.

Before Bank of America, Zhang was with Deutsche Bank as Asia head of M&A. She started her banking career with JP Morgan in New York in 1997.