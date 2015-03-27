March 27 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co appointed Benjamin Reitzes as a managing director, effective June.

Reitzes will provide financial and strategic advice to clients in the company's technology advisory business.

He joins Moelis from Barclays Plc and earlier served as a managing director at Lehman Brothers.

Reitzes will be based in New York.

