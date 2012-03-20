* Deal could be announced in next fortnight - source
* MOG price will surpass investment in company - source
* MOG could be sold with Beats headphones, HTC cellphones
By Yinka Adegoke
March 20 Handset maker HTC Corp's
Beats Electronics is close to buying the digital music
subscription service MOG for an undisclosed sum, according to a
person close to the talks.
The company has been in discussion with Beats for weeks and
the deal could be announced within the next fortnight, according
to the source.
A spokesman for Beats declined to comment, as did a
spokeswoman for MOG.
Last month, MOG Chief Executive David Hyman denied the
company was actively trying to sell itself after reports it is
struggling in the competitive music subscription business.
MOG has raised more than $33 million from investors and the
price being discussed will surpass the investment, this person
said.
MOG now has more than 500,000 active users, Hyman said
earlier this month, but he did not break out how many are fully
paid-up subscribers. Since integrating the music service into
Facebook last fall, nearly 5,000 new users a day have tried out
the site, he said.
HTC, which is the fifth largest smartphone maker in the
world, has been looking to integrate music features such as
Internet radio into its smartphones as a way to differentiate
itself from rivals on the Android platform, as well as the
iPhone. It took a controlling stake in Beats
last year in a $300 million deal.
An HTC spokesman said the Taiwan-based company does not
comment on rumors and speculation.
MOG could be integrated as a discounted offer to buyers of
Beats' popular 'Beats by Dr Dre' headphones, HTC smartphones, or
in laptops made by the Hewlett Packard Co, with which
Beats has a separate partnership.
COMPETITIVE SUBSCRIPTION
MOG was founded in 2005 by Hyman and has raised $33 million
from its two main backers, Menlo Ventures and Balderton Capital.
The business is only 50 percent online subscriptions. The
other half is its advertising network, called MOG Music Network,
which places ads on more than 1,700 music sites. According to
comScore data, the MOG network receives more than 60 million
unique visitors a month.
MOG is in a very competitive market alongside better known
names such as Rhapsody and Spotify. These companies are trying
to convince music lovers to change the habits of a lifetime and
subscribe to unlimited access to on-demand songs and albums
streamed over the Web to a user's PC or mobile phone, rather
than buying downloads or physical CDs.
Typically, these subscription services charge around $10 a
month for access to millions of songs on both a user's PC and
phone.
Rhapsody, which has been around for more than a decade, has
just over 1 million U.S. paying subscribers after it bought out
Napster. Spotify, which has been very successful at raising its
profile since it launched in the United States last summer, had
some 400,000 paying U.S. subscribers by the start of 2012.
The relatively slow take-up of paid subscriptions has been
disappointing for music labels, which have struggled since the
advent of digital music.
The labels had been hoping the services would be more
successful at beating back piracy and shrinking the dominance of
Apple Inc's iTunes Music Store. ITunes accounts for
some 70 percent music sales in the United States.