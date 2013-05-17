LONDON May 17 Britain's government said on
Friday it had hired a team of auditors to investigate whether it
was overcharged on two contracts with outsourcing firms Serco
and G4S.
The Ministry of Justice said auditors from professional
services firm PWC would examine two contracts signed in 2005
which together cost the department 107 million pounds in 2012/13
for electronic tagging and monitoring of offenders released from
prison.
"I take this issue very seriously and my priority is to
ensure that taxpayers' money is spent appropriately and delivers
value for money," Justice Minister Chris Grayling said, adding
the auditors would report their findings within six weeks.
An MOJ spokeswoman said the issue concerned the number of
people tagged and the duration of the monitoring period.
Both G4S and Serco had their original contracts extended and
are currently bidding on the new electronic tagging deals with
the MOJ expected later this year.
The companies said that they were cooperating with the
Ministry. G4S added that it had cut the cost of the service by
13 percent since it first won the contract in 2005.
Contracts for electronic tags - which monitor whether
offenders are adhering to curfews and are a cheaper alternative
to keeping someone in prison - are part of a government drive to
save money by tendering services to private companies to run.
The MOJ is one of the most active in this process, asking
private firms to bid to run prisoner escort, private prisons and
more recently probation services.
Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald calculate that the total value
of MOJ new services contracts jumped tenfold from 8 million in
2008 to 79 million in 2012, based on data from 8 months of each
year.
G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles said in a call with
analysts earlier this month that he had learned there would be
"a couple" of new private prisons built under the controversial
Private Finance Initiative, which funds public infrastructure
with private capital, coming out next year.
Buckles also said that G4S, which made a 70 million pound
($107.16 million) loss on its security contract at the London
2012 Olympics after failing to provide enough guards, was
getting a lower profit margin on the extension of its current
tagging deal.
He added that lower prisoner numbers in its private prisons
were dragging down group margins.