BUDAPEST Oct 31 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL
said on Thursday its wholly-owned subsidiary Kalegran
Ltd. officially declared the Akri-Bijeel Block in the Kurdistan
region of Iraq commercial based on discoveries made at two oil
wells.
MOL is accelerating its work programme, employing additional
rigs and planning to submit a field development plan for the
whole block by the end of 2014, it said in a statement on the
website of the Budapest Stock Exchange. (www.bse.hu)
"MOL is pleased to announce commerciality on the Akri-Bijeel
block after recent successful long term tests in our Bakrman
discovery," the statement cited Alexander Dodds, Executive Vice
President for Upstream as saying.
Contractors on the block are Kalegran and Gulf Keystone
Petroleum International Limited.