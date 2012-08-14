* Net income plunges to HUF 700 mln from 54 bln in Q2 2011
* Big revaluation loss on inventories, Syria suspension
weighs
* Postpones decision on planned power plant with CEZ
* MOL stock down 2 pct, underperforms market
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Aug 14 Profit at MOL
evaporated in the second quarter, hit by lower production and
huge inventory losses, and the Hungarian oil and gas group said
a poor power market outlook had forced it to hold back
investment in a major generation project.
MOL's net profit slumped to 700 million forints ($3.09
million) from 54 billion in the same period of 2011 while
operating profit, excluding special items, slid to 19.6 billion
forints from 88.2 billion.
Sales of motor fuels in central eastern Europe, MOL's core
market, dropped 8.3 percent in annual terms partly due to an
economic slowdown as Hungary slid into recession in the second
quarter.
MOL said it had postponed a final investment decision on a
860 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant which it plans to
build with Czech group CEZ in Hungary.
The decision was due to be made by end June and the plant
was expected to start operation in 2015.
The company's stock was down by 2 percent to 16,460 forints
by 0855 GMT on the Budapest bourse. The wider market was
down 0.6 percent.
"The operating profit of HUF 20 billion, excluding special
items, was negatively influenced by lower hydrocarbon production
in the Upstream, while a remarkable amount of inventory losses
and the still depressed regional demand in the Downstream
(segment) also worsened the result," MOL said in its report.
MOL's Chief Financial Officer Jozsef Simola told reporters
that without the inventory loss, which was due to a 13 percent
drop in Brent prices, the performance of MOL's downstream
segment improved in the second quarter.
"Looking at it without the inventory impact ...we can say
there was a mixed but on the whole positive external environment
with very strong petrol crack spreads and favourable diesel
spreads, which enabled us to post an improving result," he said.
Despite higher crack spreads, MOL's downstream business made
an operating loss excluding one-off items of 37 billion forints
versus a profit of 17.3 billion in the same period of 2011.
This was due to a bigger than expected loss on inventories
which amounted close to 50 billion forints. MOL has to revalue
its inventories every quarter.
"This significant inventory loss is the reason why the
reported result was so weak," said Tamas Pletser, a regional
sector analyst at ING in Budapest.
However, excluding the inventory impact, MOL reported a
clean operating profit of 18.8 billion forints in its downstream
segment, up from 15.3 billion in the same period of last year.
The company said that maintenance activities at its Danube
and Bratislava refineries and some unplanned shutdowns had a
negative impact in the second quarter.
MOL's Croatian unit INA suspended its activities in
Syria in February. This has hit the upstream segment in the past
two quarters, with MOL's average hydrocarbon output dropping to
113,700 barrels per day in the second quarter from 149,200 in
the same period last year.
Simola said he expected output levels to improve in the
second half of the year, with the annual average daily output
coming in between 114,000 and 121,000 barrels per day.
Lower production along with a drop in oil prices knocked
operating profit in MOL's upstream business down by 7 percent to
69.5 billion forints in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Cowell)