* Net income plunges to HUF 700 mln from 54 bln in Q2 2011

* Big revaluation loss on inventories, Syria suspension weighs

* Postpones decision on planned power plant with CEZ

* MOL stock down 2 pct, underperforms market (Recasts lead, adds power plant, CFO comments, share price)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 14 Profit at MOL evaporated in the second quarter, hit by lower production and huge inventory losses, and the Hungarian oil and gas group said a poor power market outlook had forced it to hold back investment in a major generation project.

MOL's net profit slumped to 700 million forints ($3.09 million) from 54 billion in the same period of 2011 while operating profit, excluding special items, slid to 19.6 billion forints from 88.2 billion.

Sales of motor fuels in central eastern Europe, MOL's core market, dropped 8.3 percent in annual terms partly due to an economic slowdown as Hungary slid into recession in the second quarter.

MOL said it had postponed a final investment decision on a 860 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant which it plans to build with Czech group CEZ in Hungary.

The decision was due to be made by end June and the plant was expected to start operation in 2015.

The company's stock was down by 2 percent to 16,460 forints by 0855 GMT on the Budapest bourse. The wider market was down 0.6 percent.

"The operating profit of HUF 20 billion, excluding special items, was negatively influenced by lower hydrocarbon production in the Upstream, while a remarkable amount of inventory losses and the still depressed regional demand in the Downstream (segment) also worsened the result," MOL said in its report.

MOL's Chief Financial Officer Jozsef Simola told reporters that without the inventory loss, which was due to a 13 percent drop in Brent prices, the performance of MOL's downstream segment improved in the second quarter.

"Looking at it without the inventory impact ...we can say there was a mixed but on the whole positive external environment with very strong petrol crack spreads and favourable diesel spreads, which enabled us to post an improving result," he said.

Despite higher crack spreads, MOL's downstream business made an operating loss excluding one-off items of 37 billion forints versus a profit of 17.3 billion in the same period of 2011.

This was due to a bigger than expected loss on inventories which amounted close to 50 billion forints. MOL has to revalue its inventories every quarter.

"This significant inventory loss is the reason why the reported result was so weak," said Tamas Pletser, a regional sector analyst at ING in Budapest.

However, excluding the inventory impact, MOL reported a clean operating profit of 18.8 billion forints in its downstream segment, up from 15.3 billion in the same period of last year.

The company said that maintenance activities at its Danube and Bratislava refineries and some unplanned shutdowns had a negative impact in the second quarter.

MOL's Croatian unit INA suspended its activities in Syria in February. This has hit the upstream segment in the past two quarters, with MOL's average hydrocarbon output dropping to 113,700 barrels per day in the second quarter from 149,200 in the same period last year.

Simola said he expected output levels to improve in the second half of the year, with the annual average daily output coming in between 114,000 and 121,000 barrels per day.

Lower production along with a drop in oil prices knocked operating profit in MOL's upstream business down by 7 percent to 69.5 billion forints in the second quarter. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Cowell)