BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
HONG KONG Oct 9 Online payment company MOL Global Inc priced its U.S. IPO at the bottom of expectations to raise $169 million after slashing the number of shares offered, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The first U.S. IPO of a Malaysian company was priced at $12.50 per share, the bottom of a $12.50 to $14.50 marketing range, said the source. The source declined to be identified as details of the deal have not yet been announced.
The company is majority-owned by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan.
The IPO consisted of 13.5 million American Depositary shares, less than the 19.5 million originally planned. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: