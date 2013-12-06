* MOL's former legal counsel sues MOL CEO Hernadi
* Says Hernadi misled MOL shareholders over INA
* Hernadi denies all accusations in court
* Case comes as MOL, Croatia in row over INA group
(Adds more detail from court, comment by Hernadi)
BUDAPEST, Dec 6 A former chief legal counsel of
Hungarian oil and gas group MOL has launched a private
lawsuit against the company's boss over a fall in the firm's
share price following its move to take control of Croatian peer
INA.
MOL said on Friday the case was against chairman and chief
executive Zsolt Hernadi, and not the company itself.
It has been launched by Ilona Banhegyi, MOL's chief legal
counsel until 2006. MOL did not confirm the identity of the
plaintiff, but her name was pronounced in court.
Hernadi is accused of committing bribery in international
relations, fraud causing significant damage and misappropriation
of funds, the plaintiff's lawyer told a court hearing.
Hernadi denied all the accusations in a lengthy testimony.
The case is the latest in a string of disputes since MOL
secured management control of INA.
Last year, Croatia found its former Prime Minister Ivo
Sanader guilty of accepting a bribe in 2008 from MOL to grant it
a dominant position in INA, without having to buy a majority
stake.
MOL holds close to 50 percent of INA and has been in a
bitter dispute with the other shareholder, the Croatian
government, over management rights.
Sanader appealed against his conviction and both he and MOL
deny the charges. An official Hungarian investigation in
2011-2012 found that neither MOL nor its officials took part in
the alleged bribery.
In October, Croatia also issued an Interpol and European
arrest warrant for MOL chief Hernadi.
It was not clear whether the new private lawsuit in Hungary
and its future outcome could in any way be linked to the
Croatian procedure.
"The plaintiff claims that the loss of value in possessed
MOL shares was caused by alleged improper and unlawful behavior
in connection with MOL's acquisition of management rights over
INA Industrija Nafte d.d., Zagreb (INA)," MOL said in a
statement.
Banhegyi's lawyer, Balazs Geller, told the court that
Hernadi misled MOL's shareholders when he failed to include in
MOL's 2008 business plan the sum which a Croatian court later
ruled was a bribe, and failed to give account of the legal
procedure in 2011-2012 even though it was covered widely in the
international media.
The fall in MOL's shares later in 2011 caused financial
damage to the plaintiff - who held some 600 million forints
worth of MOL shares then - and also the MOL group, he said.
Hernadi refuted the allegations.
"I would like to state it very clearly that we never misled
any of our shareholders ... and always handled MOL's assets
always with care, keeping all legal obligations and rules.
"I did not commit any of the crimes presented by the
accusations, I did not bribe Ivo Sanader or anyone else, I did
not mislead shareholders and did not misuse the assets of MOL
group," he said.
MOL told Reuters the plaintiff left the company in 2006.
"MOL has no reason to assume that the plaintiff may possess
special knowledge or evidence not already known to the state
prosecution," MOL said in a reply to Reuters questions.
Hernadi's lawyer Peter Zamecsnik told Reuters after the
hearing that if Hernadi was acquitted in court, it might have
international relevance, such as on the Interpol warrant, but
not automatically, and it was too early to predict the outcome.
The next hearing in the case is due to be held in February.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark
Potter)