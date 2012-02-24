* MOL won't buy new refinery, didn't bid for Poland's Lotos

* Capex $1.5-2.0 a year in 2012-14, over half on upstream

* Downstream posts operating loss in Q4, Croatia unit weighs

* Upstream has strong Q4, despite Syria cuts (Adds comment from MOL, share price)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL is not planning to buy new refineries and will focus investment on upstream assets in Kazakhstan, Russia and the Kurdistan region of Iraq where its wells are expected to start producing oil in 2015-17.

Chief executive Jozsef Molnar said on Friday, after MOL reported a net fourth-quarter loss of 31 billion forints ($143 million), that capital spending would total $1.5-2.0 billion a year from 2012-14, with over half going to the upstream segment.

Upstream was the key business driver for MOL last year, while downstream operations suffered from a weak industry environment exacerbated by stoppages at its Croatian refinery.

Molnar said MOL did not submit a bid for a state-held stake in Polish oil refiner Lotos late last year, due to a lack of sufficient information, and was not planning to buy new refineries in central eastern Europe.

MOL has refineries in Hungary, Croatia, Italy and Slovakia.

"We aim to focus on this region, we are not planning to buy a new refinery ... but we are planning to make smaller acquisitions in terms of logistical and retail networks in the central eastern European region within the shipment radius of our (existing) refineries," Molnar told a news conference.

When asked if MOL was planning to buy out its partner Gulf Keystone Petroleum's stake in the Akri-Bijeel block in Kurdistan, Molnar said MOL had no such plans.

"We have so far invested over $600 million in Kurdistan and we need to invest a further $170 million this year in order to be able to carry out the development programme needed for production to start (there)," he said.

"So we cannot increase this in a significant way."

He said MOL was planning to open nine more exploration and appraisal wells in its two blocks in Kurdistan in 2012 and 2013.

Commercial production is expected to start in 2015-2017 with a projected peak output at 55,000 to 62,000 barrels per day after 2017.

Molnar also said MOL was not planning to shut down its underperforming refineries at Sisak in Croatia and in Mantova, Italy, but was planning to improve their efficiency instead.

DOWNSTREAM PRESSURE

MOL swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 from a net profit of 36.1 billion in the same period of 2010.

"Extraordinarily unfavourable developments in the external environment, almost disappearing heavy light (oil price) differentials, and refinery stoppages in Croatia, put an unusual heavy pressure on downstream profitability, further worsened by seasonal trends in Q4 2011," MOL said in a statement.

MOL said its downstream business had an operating loss of 88.8 billion forints in the fourth quarter, with its Croatian unit INA weighing heavily on the group result.

Despite production cuts in Syria, MOL's upstream segment posted a quarterly operating profit of 87.4 billion forints, up 23 percent from the last quarter of 2010.

MOL said upstream growth was boosted by the restart of Croatian oil and condensate sales after the Sisak refinery returned to operation in November and by a strengthening dollar.

This more than offset the negative effect of lack of Syrian revenues after announced production cuts in Syria, it said.

The company said it planned to finance its capital spending fully from operational cash flow in 2012-2014.

It also said it expected 2012 production to drop to 135,000 barrels per day in a "normal business environment" from last year's average daily hydrocarbon production of 147,400 barrels.

It sees 3-4 percent production growth from 2014.

MOL shares traded at 18,860 forints per share at 1405 GMT, up 0.25 percent on the Budapest bourse, while the wider market was up 0.8 percent. ($1 = 217.2038 Hungarian forints) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mark Potter)