BUDAPEST Nov 28 Croatia's new government will seek to resolve a dispute over management rights in oil and gas firm INA but without its biggest shareholder, Hungary's MOL, taking control of Croatia's biggest utility, according to a politician tipped to steer the country's economic policy.

"I do not believe this would be the right step," Radimir Cacic, head of the Croatian People's party (HNS), was quoted as saying in an interview with news website origo.hu.

"Our number one priority should be for both parties to adhere to the commitments under the 2003 contract."

Relations between MOL and the Zagreb government have been strained over management rights, in particular since MOL's failed attempt to take majority control in December last year.

MOL has a 47.46 percent stake in INA and an option for an additional 1.6 percent, while the Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.

HNS is part of a centre-left coalition which looks firmly on course to win the Dec. 4 general election, according to opinion polls. The coalition has agreed to make Cacic deputy prime minister in charge of economy if it wins the vote.

Cacic said he wanted to find a satisfactory solution and for Croatia to have a greater say in management issues in INA, in which MOL first bought a minority stake in 2003. It acquired additional stock in a public tender in 2008.

"In this environment, I do not think it would be a positive message for the ownership structure of the company to change," Cacic said. "We must bring the influence of the two owners to a level justified by their respective stakes."

A MOL spokesman declined to comment.

Cacic said the "degenerate" situation left the Croatian side out of decision making which he said benefited neither party.

"New talks surrounding INA must be a lot more transparent than they have been so far and they must adhere much more strictly to the public interest," he said.

Croatia's former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader is now on trial on several corruption counts, including a charge that he took a bribe from MOL in 2008 to secure it a dominant position in INA. MOL and Sanader deny the charge.

"My goal is to bring back the spirit of the original privatisation agreement, which stated that INA is a Croatian company with two strategic partners, the Croatian government and MOL," Cacic said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford)