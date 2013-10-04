BUDAPEST Oct 4 Croatia should consider purchasing the near-50 percent stake Hungarian oil and gas group MOL holds in its Croatian peer INA to prevent damage to bilateral relations, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"Since friendship is more important than a specific deal, we propose that the Croatian side should consider taking these shares into state hands and let us settle this in a fair manner," Orban told public radio in an interview.

Orban's government, the largest single shareholder in MOL, has said it would ask MOL's management to consider selling its near-50 percent stake in INA to the Croatian government or a third party, after what it said were "unacceptable" steps taken by Zagreb against MOL. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Cowell)