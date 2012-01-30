* Hungary prosecutors end investigation into MOL/INA case
* Inquiry follows indictment of former Croatian PM Sanader
* Croatian prosecution said MOL paid bribe to Sanader in
2008
BUDAPEST, Jan 30 Hungarian prosecutors
have closed an investigation into an alleged bribery case
related to oil and gas group MOL in Croatia as no
crime was committed by MOL or its executives, the prosecutors
said on Monday.
In September Croatia indicted its former Prime Minister Ivo
Sanader for taking a bribe from Hungary's MOL in 2008 in
exchange for securing MOL's dominant position in Croatian oil
and gas company INA.
The Croatian state prosecution has said Sanader took 10
million euros ($13.1 million) from MOL. The prosecutors have
also handed over documents implicating "a high ranking MOL
official" to Hungarian authorities for further investigation.
Local media in Croatia have said the investigation targeted
MOL's Executive Chairman, Zsolt Hernadi. Sanader has denied any
wrongdoing. MOL has also rejected all allegations of bribing
Sanader.
Hungarian prosecutors said on Monday their investigation
against an unidentified person on suspicion of bribery, launched
in July 2011, did not produce any evidence that would show MOL
had a role in the bribery case.
They started the investigation after Croatian prosecutors in
June 2011 asked for the questioning of MOL's chairman, saying
that two Cyprus-based firms in June 2009 paid 10 million euros
to Sanader for securing a dominant position for MOL in INA.
"Having evaluated a great amount of data collected (during
the investigation) the Central Bureau of Investigation and
Prosecution stated that the crime raised by the Croatian
prosecution did not materialise in MOL's circle of interest,"
the Hungarian prosecution said in a statement.
The two Cyprus-based firms which allegedly handed over the
bribe do not belong to MOL's business interests but to a major
Russian investor, it said, without naming the investor.
"...No crime was committed in the interests of MOL, by its
executives, therefore we ended the investigation due to a lack
of criminal actions," the prosecution said.
MOL owns 47.46 percent of INA and holds an option for
further 1.6 percent. The Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.
Last year MOL failed in its attempt to become the majority owner
of INA and relations between the two biggest shareholders have
been strained recently over management rights.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by Mark Potter)