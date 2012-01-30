* Hungary prosecutors end investigation into MOL/INA case
* Inquiry follows indictment of former Croatian PM Sanader
* Croatian prosecution said MOL paid bribe to Sanader in
2008
* Croatia continues investigation into MOL's exec chairman
(Adds Croatia continuing investigation)
BUDAPEST, Jan 30 Hungarian oil and gas
group MOL and its officials played no role in an
alleged bribery case related to MOL and Croatia's oil concern
INA, Hungarian prosecutors said on Monday after
officially closing the investigation.
In September Croatia indicted its former Prime Minister Ivo
Sanader for taking a bribe from Hungary's MOL in 2008 in
exchange for securing MOL's dominant position in Croatian oil
and gas company INA.
The Croatian state prosecution has said Sanader took 10
million euros ($13.1 million) from MOL. It has also handed over
documents implicating "a high ranking MOL official" to Hungarian
authorities for further investigation.
Local media in Croatia have said the investigation targeted
MOL's Executive Chairman, Zsolt Hernadi, which Croatia's
anti-graft police, USKOK, later confirmed. Sanader has denied
any wrongdoing and MOL has also rejected allegations of bribing
Sanader.
Hungarian prosecutors said on Monday their investigation
against an unidentified person on suspicion of bribery, launched
in July 2011, did not produce any evidence that would show MOL
had a role in the bribery case.
USKOK said on Monday the decision by Hungary's prosecutors
had no effect on the investigation against Hernadi in Croatia.
"We have not received any official information from
Hungarian authorities yet. A possible decision to drop
investigation in Hungary, however, has no importance for our
investigation," USKOK said in a statement.
USKOK also said it had once again asked the authorities in
Hungary last month to interrogate Hernadi in relation to MOL/INA
bribery case, but received no response.
Hungary started the investigation after Croatian prosecutors
in June 2011 asked for the questioning of MOL's chairman, saying
that two Cyprus-based firms in June 2009 paid 10 million euros
to Sanader for securing a dominant position for MOL in INA.
"Having evaluated a great amount of data collected (during
the investigation) the Central Bureau of Investigation and
Prosecution stated that the crime raised by the Croatian
prosecution did not materialise in MOL's circle of interest,"
the Hungarian prosecution said in a statement.
The two Cyprus-based firms which allegedly handed over the
bribe do not belong to MOL's business interests but to a major
Russian investor, it said, without naming the investor.
"...No crime was committed in the interests of MOL, by its
executives, therefore we ended the investigation due to a lack
of criminal actions," the prosecution said.
MOL owns 47.46 percent of INA and holds an option for
further 1.6 percent. The Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.
Last year MOL failed in its attempt to become the majority owner
of INA and relations between the two biggest shareholders remain
strained over management rights.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Igor Ilic in
Zagreb, Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter)