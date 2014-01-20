By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 MOL Global Pte, a Malaysian
online payment company owned by billionaire Vincent Tan, has
picked Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse AG to work on a $300
million U.S. IPO, said a person with direct knowledge of the
plans.
The firm is aiming for a Nasdaq listing by the first half of
this year, changing from an earlier plan to list in Kuala Lumpur
as its peers such as eBay Inc are listed in the United
States, the source told Reuters.
Also known as Money Online, MOL is expanding in Southeast
Asia and plans to tap a push by Malaysia's government to drive
e-payments in preparation for a new consumption tax that kicks
in next year.
MOL, which snapped up Friendster Inc - one of the earliest
social networking sites - in 2009 to boost its online reach, has
said it currently processes an annual payment volume of over
half a billion U.S dollars.
"The aim for Nasdaq will give investors something else to
invest in apart from the usual U.S.-centric tech companies,"
said the source, who could not be identified as he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
MOL has a market presence in Southeast Asia, India and
Australia. It has recently turned its focus to the U.S. and
Brazilian markets by taking up a majority stake last year in
Silicon Valley-based e-payment company Rixty Inc for an
undisclosed sum.
MOL executives did not respond to requests for comment.
Deutsche Bank declined to respond to queries while Credit
Suisse was not immediately available to comment.
MOL might be the biggest listing this year for Tan, who as
Malaysia's 10th richest man with a net worth of $1.3 billion,
made his fortune running businesses from lotteries to hotels and
fastfood franchises.
He plans to list Seven Convenience, operator of all 7-11
stories in Malaysia in a $250 million IPO in March. Sources have
also said Tan is exploring a listing of Welsh football team
Cardiff City on Singapore's small cap Catalist exchange.
Last year, Tan listed two smaller Malaysian companies for a
combined 100 million ringgit ($30.33 million).