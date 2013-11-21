BUDAPEST Nov 21 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL
said on Thursday that it would form a joint venture
with Japan's JSR Corp. to manufacture synthetic rubber
from 2017.
JSR will have a 51 percent stake in the new company, with
MOL controlling 49 percent, the company said, adding that they
planned to sell S-SBR type rubber from a plant with annual
capacity of 60,000 tons.
The move by the joint venture partners is to take advantage
of an expected expansion in the European market for eco-friendly
tyres, for which S-SBR rubber is a raw material.
