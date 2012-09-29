* Part of wider programme to improve profitability
* Cuts affect 6-7 percent of workforce in Hungary
BUDAPEST, Sept 29 Hungarian oil and gas group
MOL plans to lay off 700 workers as part of a wider
reorganisation of its downstream business, the company said in
an emailed statement on Saturday.
It said the reshuffle, prompted by "an extremely negative"
downstream business environment and a weak global economy, was
aimed at lifting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) by about $500-550 million by 2014.
"In the framework of the programme MOL also revised the
organisational structures needed for the operation," MOL, one of
central Europe's biggest energy companies, said.
"Based on it MOL initiates restructuring, mergers and
changes in the organisation of work, and as a result it proposes
a collective redundancy of 700 people," it added.
A spokesman said the cuts would affect 6-7 percent of MOL's
workforce in Hungary.
MOL said permanently high oil and energy prices have
increased the operating costs of refining significantly and
regional export prospects were shrinking due to the over
capacity of the European refining industry.
MOL has recently announced plans to invest $1.4 billion in
the next three years in Hungary to increase refining efficiency,
as well as for the exploration and production of oil and gas.
MOL shares finished trade 2.1 percent lower at 18,370
Hungarian forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Friday,
underperforming the blue chip index, which fell 0.5
percent.
($1 = 221.59 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by James Jukwey)