BUDAPEST, June 26 Shares in Hungarian oil and
gas group MOL fell as much as 6 percent in early trade
on Thursday, with traders citing a press report of a Wednesday
auction of up to 4.3 million MOL shares by unspecified
investors.
At 0718 GMT, MOL shares were down 5.9 percent at 11,970
Hungarian forints, underperforming the blue chip index,
which was down 1.8 percent.
The business daily Napi Gazdasag reported that 4.3 million
MOL shares, representing over 4 percent of MOL's share capital,
were offered up for sale in a price range of 11,800 to 12,200
forints. It said Citigroup was lead manager for the transaction.
Spokesmen for MOL and Citigroup were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)