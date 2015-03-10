(Adds quote from minister, detail on dispute)
By Maja Zuvela
BUDVA, Montenegro, March 10 Croatia and
Hungary's MOL are set to restart at the end of March
talks over the jointly-owned oil firm INA with help of
an international facilitator, Croatia's Economy Minister told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Both sides have accepted the offer from the United States to
help them resolve a long running dispute and steer the talks on
INA's future, Ivan Vrdoljak said on the sidelines of an energy
summit in Montenegro's coastal resort of Budva.
The two main shareholders in Croatia's biggest utility have
been at odds over management rights and investment policy and
the row has hurt the company's business, while also threatening
to sour relations between the two European Union member states.
"Each side has agreed to engage the facilitator. If MOL
accepts our starting position, which includes a new shareholding
agreement and a new strategy for INA's development, the dispute
could be resolved during this government's mandate," Vrdoljak
said.
Croatia is due to hold a general election in late 2015, with
the ruling centre-left coalition trailing the conservative
opposition.
MOL is INA's biggest shareholder with just under 50 percent,
while the Zagreb government holds nearly 45 percent. Several
rounds of talks since September 2013 have failed to make
headway.
Croatia wants the management rights in INA redefined so that
the government has an equal say in decision-making, something
MOL has refused.
A source close to the Hungarian side told Reuters earlier
this month MOL sees itself as a strategic rather than a
financial investor "and it wants to be able to run the company".
Croatia sentenced former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader for
taking a bribe from MOL in exchange for giving it management
rights in 2009. MOL and Sanader have both denied graft
allegations.
MOL complains that red tape and local political interests
are hampering its plans to invest more in INA and run the
company more efficiently. It has refused to give up management
control and said it was prepared to sell its stake in INA if no
agreement was reached soon.
"It's up to MOL to decide on the future of its shares in
INA. If our partners decide to sell them, our demands towards a
potential new investor will remain the same," Vrdoljak said.
Both Zagreb and MOL are pursuing separate arbitration
procedures before international courts.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Louise Heavens)