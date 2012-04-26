BUDAPEST, April 26 Hungarian oil and gas group
MOL is ready to sell its stake in the Nabucco gas
pipeline consortium if necessary as it has serious concerns over
the project, MOL Chairman Zsolt Hernadi told a news conference
on Thursday.
"We have signalled that we are ready to sell our shares if
necessary, we merely had to send a very very strong signal now
that we are not willing to finance this any longer," Hernadi
said.
MOL has voiced doubts over Nabucco several times since 2010
due to the project's uncertain costs and gas sources and
concerns over its structure and management, MOL said earlier
this week when it announced it would not finance the 2012 budget
of NIC, the company that prepares Nabucco.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)