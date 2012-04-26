* MOL quit financing NIC earlier this week in surprise move
* Chairman: Nabucco not properly managed, key issues not
answered
(Adds more detail, MOL comments)
BUDAPEST, April 26 Hungarian oil and gas group
MOL is ready to sell its stake in the Nabucco gas
pipeline consortium if necessary as it has serious concerns over
the project, MOL Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernadi told a news
conference on Thursday.
"We have signalled that we are ready to sell our shares if
necessary...we merely had to send a very very strong signal now
that we are not willing to finance this any longer," Hernadi
said, after MOL held its annual shareholder meeting.
MOL has voiced doubts over Nabucco several times since 2010
due to the project's uncertain costs and gas supply sources and
concerns over its structure and management, MOL said earlier
this week when it announced it would not finance the 2012 budget
of NIC, the company that will deliver Nabucco.
Hernadi said financing Nabucco had cost about 20 million
euros for the MOL group and NIC was not appropriately managed.
He said central eastern Europe needed alternative supply
sources, but no one had answered vital questions about Nabucco
concerning gas sources, costs, shipping costs, and this way MOL
could no longer finance NIC.
"This is not a club where you can enter or which you can
leave, but a company where we have a capital stake," Hernadi
said, adding MOL had quit financing but for the shares to be
sold, it obviously needed a buyer.
"Today nobody talks about that old big Nabucco dream that
for God knows how much, we don't even know this number, we bring
gas from the Caspian region to ... neighbouring Austria," he
said.
"Who will provide gas into the pipeline, under what
conditions it will be shipped, what will be the transit
conditions ... there is no answer. There has not been an answer
for over 10 years."
The Nabucco consortium also includes Germany's RWE
, Hungary's MOL, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and
Romania's Transgaz.
The 4,000 km, 31 billion cubic meter (bcm) capacity
pipeline, a pet project of the European Union as it aims to
reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies, has so far failed to
sign any gas supply deals.
The pipeline which is expected to cost more than $12
billion, is intended to transport central Asian gas through
Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into Austria and western
Europe.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by James Jukwey)