BUDAPEST, Sept 10 Hungarian energy group MOL
has signed an exploration and production-sharing
agreement with Oman for a 4,899 square-kilometre block along the
Saudi Arabian border.
"A producing oilfield and two discoveries exist in close
vicinity of the block, proving the prospectivity of the main
target formations in Block 66," MOL said on Monday.
It said the six-year exploration period was divided into two
parts, with the first, four-year phase involving seismic
acquisitions and the drilling of two exploration wells.
"We have been conducting exploration activities in the
country since 2006 in Block 43b, where we plan to spud our first
exploration well soon," Sandor Fasimon, executive vice president
of the exploration and production division said. "Our aim is to
build up a sizeable exploration and production portfolio, in
line with MOL's organic growth strategy," he said.
