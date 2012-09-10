BUDAPEST, Sept 10 Hungarian energy group MOL has signed an exploration and production-sharing agreement with Oman for a 4,899 square-kilometre block along the Saudi Arabian border.

"A producing oilfield and two discoveries exist in close vicinity of the block, proving the prospectivity of the main target formations in Block 66," MOL said on Monday.

It said the six-year exploration period was divided into two parts, with the first, four-year phase involving seismic acquisitions and the drilling of two exploration wells.

"We have been conducting exploration activities in the country since 2006 in Block 43b, where we plan to spud our first exploration well soon," Sandor Fasimon, executive vice president of the exploration and production division said. "Our aim is to build up a sizeable exploration and production portfolio, in line with MOL's organic growth strategy," he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)