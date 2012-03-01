BUDAPEST, March 1 Hungarian oil and gas
group MOL reduced its 2012 hydrocarbon output forecast
to 121,000 barrels per day on Thursday from an earlier
projection for 135,000 barrels, after a suspension of activities
in Syria announced earlier this week.
MOL published the fresh output guidance in an updated
investor presentation on its official web site.
The company still sees 3-4 percent production growth from
2014.
MOL said on Monday that its Croatian unit INA had
suspended activities in Syria and would not expect revenues from
Syrian operations until "force majeure" conditions ceased to
exist.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)