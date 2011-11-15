BUDAPEST Nov 15 Strong upstream results helped Hungary's MOL oil and gas group post a net profit of 36.4 billion forints in the third quarter, but it was below a profit of 92.1 billion forints recorded in the same period of last year, the company said on Tuesday.

MOL's third-quarter net income compared with a profit of 54 billion forints recorded in the second quarter of 2011.

But it came in well above analysts' median forecast for a net loss of 32.7 billion forints in a survey by main business news portal Porfolio.hu. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)