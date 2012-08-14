BUDAPEST Aug 14 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL
posted a net profit of 700 million forints ($3.09
million) in the second quarter of 2012, down from 54 billion in
the same period of 2011 as lower output in upstream, losses on
inventories and maintenance at some refineries weighed on
performance.
"The operating profit of HUF 20 billion, excluding special
items, was negatively influenced by lower hydrocarbon production
in the Upstream, while a remarkable amount of inventory losses
and the still depressed regional demand in the Downstream also
worsened the result," MOL said in its report on Tuesday.
"The improving margin environment and product slate in
Refining and Marketing could only partly offset these
developments."
MOL posted an operating profit of 19.6 billion forints
excluding special items, down from 88.2 billion in the second
quarter of 2011.
($1 = 226.5150 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)