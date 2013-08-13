* MOL's net income drops from Q1 on lower crude prices,
output
* To focus on Kurdistan region of Iraq, Kazakhstan in
upstream
* Says to continue cost savings programme in downstream
(Adds more detail, comments)
BUDAPEST, Aug 13 Hungary's biggest oil and gas
company MOL hoisted second quarter net profit to 20
billion forints ($89 mln) from 500 million last year while it
dropped from the first quarter due to lower crude prices and
lower upstream production.
In the second quarter of last year MOL's bottom line was hit
by lower upstream production and huge losses on its
inventories.
Net profit in the second quarter compared with 32.3 billion
forints profit in the first period, MOL said on Tuesday.
"Our second quarter results were negatively impacted by both
external and internal forces, especially in the Upstream
segment. Lower crude oil prices and ever decreasing hydrocarbon
production left their mark on the contribution of this, our most
profitable business segment," MOL's Chairman and Chief Executive
Zsolt Hernadi said in the company's earnings report.
Net profit excluding special items was 24.4 billion forints
in the second quarter, above analysts' median forecast for 10.75
billion in a survey by business website portfolio.hu and higher
than 4.9 billion in the same period of 2012.
Operating profit, excluding special items, dropped to 22.5
billion forints from 62 billion in the first quarter but beat
the 19.2 billion in the second quarter of last year.
MOL said its upstream business had a "clean operating
profit", which excludes certain items, of 46.4 billion forints
in the second quarter, down 33 percent from last year.
Average hydrocarbon production, which excludes Syrian output
after MOL's Croatian unit INA suspended operations there early
last year, fell 6 percent to 106,700 barrels per day from
113,700 in the second quarter of 2012.
MOL said it will focus on its projects in the Kurdistan
region of Iraq and increasingly on Kazakhstan in the upstream
business. MOL said on Monday it had sold its 50 percent stake in
a company that operates an oil field in Russia.
MOL said it was open to buying more upstream businesses as
it did in Russia, Oman, Kazakhstan and Egypt in 2012.
"We prefer entering projects in their early, exploration
phases, where most of the value is created," MOL said.
By 2017-2020 MOL expects output to rise to 170,000-180,000
barrels per day.
MOL, which has refineries in Hungary, Croatia, Italy and
Slovakia, said continuing a downstream efficiency drive should
bring a further $250 million in savings this year.
($1 = 223.455 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Cowell)