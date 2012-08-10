BUDAPEST Aug 10 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL
and its partners have submitted a declaration of
commercial discovery related to the Shaikan Block in the
Kurdistan region of Iraq, MOL said in a statement on Friday.
"The Contractor intends to submit its Field Development Plan
to the Shaikan Block Management Committee within 180 days
following the submission of the Declaration of Commercial
Discovery," it said.
MOL's partners under a production sharing contract are Gulf
Keystone Petroleum International Limited, Kalegran Ltd a
MOL subsidiary and Texas Keystone Inc.
MOL officials were not immediately available for further
comment.