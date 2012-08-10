BUDAPEST Aug 10 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL and its partners have submitted a declaration of commercial discovery related to the Shaikan Block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, MOL said in a statement on Friday.

"The Contractor intends to submit its Field Development Plan to the Shaikan Block Management Committee within 180 days following the submission of the Declaration of Commercial Discovery," it said.

MOL's partners under a production sharing contract are Gulf Keystone Petroleum International Limited, Kalegran Ltd a MOL subsidiary and Texas Keystone Inc.

MOL officials were not immediately available for further comment.