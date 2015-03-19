(Adds details)
* Has 4 billion euros to spend on acquisitions
* Targets must be viable at even lower oil price
* North Sea buys would balance asset portfolio
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, March 19 Hungarian oil and gas group
MOL has about 4 billion euros to spend on acquisitions
and is looking at possible targets in the North Sea, Russia and
also in Pakistan, MOL's upstream chief told Reuters on Thursday.
MOL, which has refineries in central Europe and upstream
interests in Hungary, Croatia, Russia, Kurdistan, Pakistan and
elsewhere, bought stakes in North Sea offshore fields in 2013.
Alexander Dodds, 57, MOL's executive vice president for
exploration and production, said MOL still wanted to boost its
crude production to 170,000-180,000 barrels per day by 2018,
from around 104,000 now.
He said a part of this growth would be produced organically
from MOL's existing portfolio. MOL has assigned just under $1
billion in capex for 2015 for its upstream organic portfolio.
"We're still pursuing acquisitions particularly in this low
price environment," Dodds said in an interview.
"There is access to about 4 billion euros of potential
acquisition money. (But) we are in no rush to acquire."
He said MOL was trying to balance its asset portfolio which
was heavily skewed on the high-risk side at the moment, and
further acquisitions in the North Sea would help achieve that.
Dodds said he believed the oil price has not yet hit a
bottom and any assets that MOL would approach must pass "the
stress test economically to survive a further decline in price."
Dodds said MOL was eyeing a potential company acquisition,
and also a potential asset acquisition, in the Norway area of
the North Sea. He declined to give further detail.
"In the UK sector of the North Sea we have got the
opportunity for an additional two asset acquisitions: they are
both in the central and northern North Sea," he added.
In Pakistan, he said MOL was in the closing stages of
acquiring a 51 percent interest in the Baska block from China's
Zhenhua Oil Co.
In Russia, Dodds said MOL was negotiating "a potential joint
venture or the acquisition of assets, with a party that has got
both." He declined to name the company. But he said this
potential acquisition would more than double MOL's current
output from Russia which is about 6,000 barrels per day.
In the Kurdistan region of Iraq, MOL holds a 20 percent
interest in the Shaikan block - operated by Gulf Keystone
- and 80 percent in another block called Akri-Bijeel.
Gulf Keystone announced on Wednesday that it had resumed
production and truck exports.
Dodds said the risks in Kurdistan were still multifold, but
MOL was committed to its investment there and had agreed in
principle with the government that as the operator of the
Akri-Bijeel field, it would get access to the pipeline that
ships crude from Fish Khabur to Ceyhan in Turkey. He said MOL
was now negotiating the capacity and tariff rates.
When asked if MOL was interested to buy Gulf Keystone's
assets, he said that would have to come with more assurance from
the local government that there was a future for oil exports.
"We have had discussions about various options in terms of
increasing our equity in Shaikan or taking more of their (Gulf
Keystone's) equity in Akri-Bijeel but they are nowhere near
closure," he said. "It is something that we would not turn our
back on without giving it a thorough analysis."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Vincent Baby)