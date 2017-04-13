By Alexander Tanas
| CHISINAU, April 13
CHISINAU, April 13 Moldova's central bank on
Thursday said it was finally in a position to get back some of
the $1 billion looted from three local lenders in a scandal that
plunged the eastern European country into turmoil.
Known locally as the "theft of the century", the scandal saw
the equivalent of an eighth of the country's gross domestic
product disappear from banks between 2012-2014.
A former prime minister has been jailed in connection with
the scam, in which money were siphoned overseas over years
through dodgy loans, asset swaps and shareholder deals.
Moldova has engaged the risk consultancy Kroll to
investigate the theft, working to establish all its
beneficiaries and where the money ended up it was stolen and
laundered, mainly through Latvia's financial system.
"The ultimate objective of the engagement is to identify
assets which have been acquired with fraud funds and to attempt
to recover these assets through legal processes," the central
bank said in a statement.
"The investigation has now progressed to a stage where
sufficient information has been obtained to start to initiate
the recovery phase of the investigation."
The investigation so far has pointed towards a local
businessman, Ilan Shor. Shor denies any wrongdoing and, after a
period of house arrest ended, ran successfully in a mayoral
election in 2015.
In new findings, the investigation has identified around 40
people who either benefited from the fraud or facilitated it,
the central bank said, without divulging their names.
The majority of the individuals received hundreds of
thousands of dollars in cash payments. Companies with suspected
links to those individuals received tens of millions of dollars,
the statement said.
The funds have so far been traced to Cyprus, China, Hong
Kong and Switzerland, and the central bank is preparing legal
action to recover the assets from overseas.
"Due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of the proposed
legal action, and the complexity of the processes involved, it
is likely that the recovery phase will last a minimum of 18
months to two years," it said.
The banking scandal triggered street protests, the
International Monetary Fund and the EU froze aid, the national
currency, the leu, plunged to record lows and inflation climbed
into double digits.
Former prime minister Vlad Filat was implicated, put in
handcuffs live on TV in parliament and later jailed, but many
Moldovans believe other members of the pro-EU elite were also
involved, or at least complicit in, the scam.
(Writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Larry King)