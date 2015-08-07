* Government to try to recover millions from abroad
* Banking scandal has delayed vital IMF aid
* Caused downfall of previous PM Gaburici
By Richard Balmforth
CHISINAU, Aug 7 Moldova is stepping up efforts
to try to track down missing millions from its banking system
and recover the lost money from bank accounts abroad where
possible, its new prime minister Valeriu Strelet said.
The small ex-Soviet country, between Ukraine and Romania,
has been in turmoil since it emerged that $1 billion - roughly
the equivalent of an eighth of gross domestic product - had
disappeared from three banks, driving them into administration.
The financial crisis and ensuing political instability,
which indirectly brought about the downfall of former prime
minister Chiril Gaburici in June, has delayed the start of a new
International Monetary Fund programme as well as budgetary
support from key partners, including the European Union and the
World Bank.
It has also cast a deep shadow over the leadership of pro-EU
political forces that have governed the country of 3.5 million
since 2009.
Though the country has signed political and free trade
agreements with the EU to move it towards joining mainstream
Europe, the banking scandal shows Moldova remains mired in
corruption and economic mismanagement.
Speaking in an interview with Reuters late on Thursday,
Strelet said a tender would go out on Monday for the selection
of foreign investigative bodies that would have the twin task of
tracing the missing cash abroad and then recovering it from
foreign bank accounts.
"The first part will be an investigation to find out where
the assets and monies are and who are the people who instigated
this range of actions and who are the beneficiaries," he said.
"The second stage of recuperation will be based on the
'success fee' principle. They will receive their remuneration
only on the basis of succeeding (in recovering the money).
"The money cannot disappear without a trace. But though it
could be found, in some cases it may be difficult by legal
action to recover it. We are counting on the cooperation of
governments where these accounts are found, but I know it will
be quite a long process and not an easy one," he said.
He estimated the missing money being held outside the
country amounted at around $700-800 million.
Mending fences with the IMF, which had for some time been
warning the Moldovan authorities about the state of the banking
sector, will be one of Strelet's main tasks.
The three insolvent banks, which included the Banca de
Economii that is one of the main issuers of pensions and social
payments in Moldova, will be liquidated, he said, in line with
recommendations of the World Bank and others.
An IMF mission was now expected to visit from September 21
to look at prospects for a new support programme, he said.
According to a report drawn up by the consultancy Kroll,
which was leaked by a Moldovan parliamentarian, the swindle was
carried out over months by a network of fraudulent loans and
transfers.
This took the money out of the country via a network of
Russian entities and U.K.-based 'shell' companies and channelled
it into Latvian banks.
The report pointed the finger at Ilan Shor, a billionaire
businessman who owns a chain of duty-free shops and other
outlets at Chisinau's main international airport, as one of the
main beneficiaries.
Shor, whose movements are under court supervision, has
denied involvement and says he has cooperated with investigators
over finding out who was behind the theft. He could not be
reached for comment on Friday.
Gaburici resigned as prime minister in June after the
validity of his high school diplomas was questioned, an issue
which emerged publicly only after he accused highly-placed
officials of moving slowly to investigate the banking swindle.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Tanas)