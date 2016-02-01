KIEV Feb 1 An unknown assailant threw a grenade
at the house of the governor of Moldova's central bank
overnight, the general prosecutor's office said on Monday,
adding that nobody had been hurt.
Bank chief Dorin Dragutanu and his family were asleep when
the grenade hit in the early hours. It damaged the building. The
incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the
prosecutor's office said in a statement.
It did not say who was responsible for the attack.
Dragutanu tendered his resignation to parliament last
September, saying he was being used as a scapegoat by
politicians over a banking scandal in which $1 billion
disappeared from the banking system of the ex-Soviet state.
The scandal has caused widespread public anger and the
collapse of the government, but there was no indication that
Sunday's grenade attack was linked to recent protests in the
centre of the capital Chisinau.
Dragutanu has remained acting central bank governor as a new
bank chief has not yet been appointed.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by Matthias Williams/Jeremy Gaunt)