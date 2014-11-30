* Socialists oppose pro-EU moves, want close ties with
Moscow
* Moldova has signed political, trade deal with EU
* Moldovans travel freely to Europe after signing EU accord
By Richard Balmforth and Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU, Dec 1 Moldova's pro-Moscow Socialist
Party, which seeks to reverse a policy of integrating with
mainstream Europe and join a Russia-led economic bloc instead,
had a surprise lead after a partial vote count in an election in
the ex-Soviet state on Sunday.
With 36 percent of the vote counted, election authorities
said the socialists had 22 percent of the vote with the
communists in second place and the three main pro-Europe parties
trailing behind.
The strong performance by the socialists starkly highlighted
the division in one of Europe's smallest and poorest countries
over whether to stick to the pro-Europe path pursued for the
past five years or move back into Russia's orbit.
Under a three-party centre-right coalition in power since
2009, the landlocked ex-Soviet republic has signed and ratified
a far-reaching political and trade deal with the European Union
that has earned its 3.5 million people visa-free travel to
Western Europe.
The strong vote on Sunday for the socialists, whose leader
Igor Dodon is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin,
reflected a deep-seated reluctance among many to cut themselves
off from a close, historic relationship with Russia, Moldova's
main supplier of energy - and also a fear of the consequences.
Moldova's breakaway pro-Russian enclave of Transdniestria
gives Russia a potential springboard, though Moscow has so far
shown no readiness to intervene as it has done in Moldova's
neighbour Ukraine, which has also pursued a pro-Europe agenda.
But it has shown its displeasure by banning imports of
wines, vegetables and meat hurting an economy which relies
heavily on agricultural exports and needs cash inflows from
thousands of Moldovans working abroad to balance its books.
According to figures from the partial count, the communists
had 19 percent of the votes with the three centre-right
coalition parties, including the Liberal Democratic party of
Prime Minister Iurie Leanca, with a combined vote of around 40
percent.
The centre-right coalition partners appeared to have
suffered from their poor record in fighting corruption and by
infighting among their leaders, which benefited the opposition.
Election authorities said the full picture would only emerge
later in the morning on Monday after the vote had been counted
in the capital itself.
These figures suggest that no single party will have enough
votes in the 101-seat parliament to form a government. If the
trend shown in the partial count proves to be the final picture,
the country is set for a spell of heavy horse-trading over
forming a coalition.
The communists say they want to carry out a revision of the
trade part of the EU agreement so as to better protect domestic
food producers from EU competition and have said they want
better ties with Moscow, but they do not oppose European
integration as such.
Their leader, two-time president Vladimir Voronin, has also
ruled out doing any deals with the socialists whose leaders he
personally dislikes because they defected from communist party
ranks.
One possibility is that the centre-right parties could now
try to form a "grand coalition" with the communists to keep the
country on a pro-European track and stop the socialists building
up momentum for doing a U-turn and trying to take Moldova into
the Russian-led Customs Union.
Prime Minister Leanca has said he wants full European Union
membership for Moldova by 2020.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Eric Walsh)