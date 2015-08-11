(Repeats with no changes)
* People fearful of possible bank collapse
* Fraud reflects deep-seated corruption in Europe's poorest
state
* New PM orders probe to try to recover lost millions from
abroad
By Richard Balmforth
CHISINAU, Aug 10 Mircea Blajinu had been looking
forward to expanding his 200 hectare apple and nut plantation in
northern Moldova this year. But a credit squeeze in Europe's
poorest country - hit by one of the biggest bank frauds in
history - has killed off his hope of subsidies and forced him to
drop his plans.
Pensioner Vissarion Cheshuyev, 65, like thousands of his
peers, looks on angrily as his pension, now standing at $306 a
month, plummets in value as he scrambles to keep up with
government hikes in the price of gas, electricity and central
heating.
In Chisinau, Moldova's run-down capital, scores of anxious
people mill around in blistering sunshine outside a bank's
premises, alarmed by reports it will soon be closed down.
A new government that squeaked into office by the slenderest
of margins has now to wrestle with the fall-out from an
egregious scam that has robbed $1 billion from the banking
system - roughly one eighth of Moldova's gross domestic output.
The fraud has tarnished the image of the pro-Europe ruling
class for ordinary Moldovans, many of whom struggle by on a
baseline family income of around $300 a month. And it has shaken
the confidence of Western allies and international lenders which
help keep Moldova's economy afloat.
The affair has exposed entrenched corruption and highlighted
the corrosive rivalry between oligarch groups which might yet
derail the ex-Soviet state from its avowed course towards
European integration.
And all this is taking place as the Moldovan leadership,
conscious of strong pro-Russian feeling in parts of the country,
especially in the breakaway statelet of Transdniestria, looks
nervously at Russian pressure on Ukraine next door.
HAEMORRHAGING MONEY
It was in November last year that the National Bank of
Moldova bowed to the inevitable and took three banks - reduced
to insolvency by a haemorrhage of money through a web of toxic
loans, asset swaps and shareholder deals - under special
administration.
An investigation commissioned by the Kroll consultancy
pointed the finger at a local billionaire, Ilan Shor. He has
since been placed under court supervision though few people last
week could say for certain whether he was in the country or
abroad.
But most insiders have no doubt that the fraud - which had
been going on for years until it hit a peak in 2014 - reflects
deep-seated corruption in Moldova and involved some degree of
complicity from many of those at the top of power since 2009.
"The authorities knowingly allowed activities to proceed
whose inevitable consequence could only be big losses to
depositors or taxpayers," commented Alex Kremer, country
manager of the World Bank which is holding up payment of $45
million in budget support because of the crisis.
Under pressure from international lenders, Valeriu Strelet,
who has taken over as prime minister after his predecessor was
squeezed out by a scandal over the validity of his school
diplomas, has ordered the three banks - Banca de Economii, Banca
Sociala and Unibank - to be liquidated.
And he has set in motion moves to hire financial
investigation teams to track down the missing millions abroad.
"We are counting on the cooperation of (foreign) governments
where these accounts are found, but I know it will be quite a
long process and not an easy one," Strelet said in an interview
with Reuters.
But the fetid state of Moldovan politics, dominated by
vicious in-fighting between rival oligarchs within the ruling
pro-EU alliance rather than by conventional organs of power,
could doom the best intentions.
OLIGARCH GAMES
Since 2009, Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and EU member
Romania, has been run by a three-party alliance - the Liberals,
the Democrats and the Liberal Democrats - that took over after
years of communist rule and swerved the country towards joining
the European mainstream.
It has always been a strained relationship, with the three
party leaders showing scant public respect for one another at
times of crisis.
The two major power-brokers and rivals for influence are
rich businessmen Vlad Filat, head of the Liberal Democratic
party, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, Moldova's wealthiest oligarch
and a political kingmaker.
Filat was prime minister from 2009 until he fell in April
2013 amid charges of corruption.
Liberal party leader Mihai Ghimpu once described him
publicly as "the smuggler-in-chief", a reference to
unsubstantiated allegations of involvement in cigarette
contraband, which Filat denies.
Plahotniuc, paymaster for the Democrats who amassed a
fortune in banking, hotels and petrol stations and owns several
TV channels, has been publicly criticised by Filat for using his
wealth to exert control over the courts and the police.
The banking affair has already come close to Filat's door
with his brother-in-law and nephew being detained by police for
32 days pending investigation by the prosecutor's office for
suspected involvement in the scam.
GOING ON FOR YEARS
Back to the missing $1 billion.
Since the three banks collapsed, it emerged that Banca de
Economii in particular had functioned as a milk-cow, pushing out
unsupported loans sometimes with the sketchiest of paperwork.
This increased after the government somehow lost its
controlling share in the bank in 2013. Despite several warnings
from the International Monetary Fund, the pace of money going
out only quickened through 2014 as a November parliamentary
election drew near.
"The events of the latter half of 2014, and in particular
November 2014, show a coordinated effort involving all three
banks to extract as much loan finance as possible from the banks
without any obvious business rationale for the increased
exposure," the Kroll report said.
Tracking the money has proven difficult. According to Kroll,
in November Banca Sociala took on about $1 billion in Banca de
Economii's loans, then sold them on to a shell company in the
United Kingdom and finally to the Baltics. Much of the paperwork
on the lending vanished, the documents having found their way
into the back of a van torched on the side of the road.
The National Bank covered the failed banks' obligations to
depositors, including pensions and social payments, to the tune
of 13.5 billion lei, then about $1 billion.
People's cynicism runs deep. At "Propaganda", a new
fashionable bar in central Chisinau, 250 lei (13 dollars) will
buy you a T-shirt bearing the slogan "Where's the one billion
dollars?".
Meanwhile, the pro-Russian left, which wants deeper economic
cooperation with Russia rather than integration with Europe, is
revelling in the pro-EU lobby's discomfort.
"This government will end up where it belongs - in court,"
Socialist party leader Igor Dodon said.
Moldova-watchers say the fraud is the natural product of
deeply-ingrained corruption. The World Bank's Kremer, in a blog,
cites figures showing corruption is on the increase with, for
instance, the percentage of firms saying they had to pay a bribe
to get a construction permit rising from 23 percent to 43
percent during 2008-13.
All this deters possible foreign investment even as the
economy struggles with a downturn caused by recession in Russia
that has hit both exports and remittances from Moldovan workers,
many of whom work abroad.
The bailout of the looted banks led to rapid depreciation in
the national currency, the leu, stoking inflation and leading to
tough monetary policies that have caused a credit squeeze.
National Bank governor Dorin Dragutanu, under fire himself
for apparently disregarding early IMF warnings, says he wanted
to take the three banks under administration much earlier than
last November but was prevented from doing so.
He says he had no choice but to raise the basic bank rate
five times this year, to 17.5 percent from 4.5 percent, to keep
money in the system.
That is little comfort to the farmer, Blajinu, starved of
credit, and pensioner Cheshuyev, and thousands like them who
fear the near-collapse of the banking system could yet rebound
on salaries and pensions.
"There are no subsidies at all for us farmers now. The theft
of the money and the freezing of financing by the EU and World
Bank has meant a suspension of all money from the state except
salaries and pensions," Blajinu said.
An IMF mission is now expected in Moldova from Sept 21 - a
visit which may lead to a new bailout programme which could
unlock withheld budgetary support money from the EU and the
World Bank.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau; Editing
by Peter Graff)