CHISINAU Oct 13 The World Bank slashed its
forecast for Moldova's economy on Tuesday, seeing growth of 0.5
percent in 2016 compared with an earlier forecast of 1.5
percent, partly due to a banking sector crisis that has caused
mass public protest.
The theft of $1 billion, equivalent to about one eighth of
the poor ex-Soviet state's annual gross domestic product, has
hit living standards, weakened the national leu currency and
driven up inflation.
The World Bank expects the economy to contract 2 percent in
2015.
