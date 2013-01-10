* Businessman was shot on boar-hunting trip
* Opposition pounce on charges of government cover-up
CHISINAU Jan 10 Moldova on Thursday launched a
top-level inquiry into the death of a well-connected businessman
in a mysterious shooting incident during a hunting trip which
has led to opposition charges of an attempted cover-up by senior
government officials.
President Nicolae Timofti, in a move to stop the affair
destabilising the pro-Europe governing alliance, ordered the
investigation though his office and scolded authorities for
"keeping the tragedy secret" and thereby only fuelling
speculation.
The businessman, 34-year-old Sorin Paciu, was one of a
32-strong party, which included top officials from the
judiciary, who were hunting boar on a reserve north-west of the
capital Chisinau on Dec. 23 when he was shot and wounded in
unexplained circumstances.
He died subsequently in hospital of his wounds and the
general prosecutor's office formally opened a criminal case
against unknown persons for manslaughter.
The leader of an anticorruption pressure group, Serdjiu
Mocanu, later alleged that the general prosecutor himself,
Valerii Zubco, who was on the same hunting trip, had been
involved in the shooting.
Mocanu further alleged that Zubco's allies in government had
sought to cover up the truth.
Zubco - a political appointee belonging to one of the ruling
Alliance's three parties - has denounced the accusations as
"lies and unbounded cynicism".
"I am aware of the slander about me, but I will give more
detailed information only after an inquiry is completed as
required by the law," he said in a statement.
But Mocanu's allegations of high-level collusion among top
government officials to hide the truth have been pounced upon by
the communist opposition eager to cause any discomfort for the
pro-western coalition which has been in power for three years.
Communist supporters are staging protests outside the
general prosecutor's office and the interior ministry in
Chisinau, touting slogans calling for Zubco to resign.
Timofti's press spokesman said the commission of inquiry set
up on Thursday would "clarify the actions of the law enforcement
agencies around the incident".
But he said the president was "dissatisfied" with the work
of the prosecutor's office, the police and agency which had
organised the hunting trip.
The small ex-Soviet republic, one of Europe's poorest
countries, is governed by the three-party Alliance for European
Integration which is seeking to integrate Moldova into the
European mainstream.
But the Alliance itself is threatened by rivalries among its
three parties.
The communist opposition remains strong, particularly in
the countryside, and, with economic growth at zero level, it
continues to reap capital from the government's failure to bring
any real improvements in living standards.