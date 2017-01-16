CHISINAU Jan 16 Moldova must clean up its
scandal-plagued banking sector if it is to receive the bulk of a
$179 million loan from the International Monetary Fund, the
country's central bank chief said on Monday.
Sergiu Cioclea told Reuters the IMF approved the three-year
loan in November after the former Soviet republic promised to
combat money laundering by improving the transparency of the
ownership structures of its largest banks.
"The success of these reforms will depend on how the banks
learn and comply with the new rules of the game," Cioclea said.
Moldova received the first tranche of the IMF loan worth
about $36 million in December. The disbursement of further
payments in the second half of 2017 will depend on the progress
of reforms.
Negotiations over the loan were disrupted in 2015 by the
disappearance of the equivalent of one eighth of Moldovan
national output from the country's banking system, which plunged
it into economic and political crisis.
Moldova had been counting on the loan, and another from the
European Union, to ease its fiscal deficit.
The country's three largest lenders, Moldova Agroindbank,
Moldindconbank and Victoriabank, which together account for more
than half of the market, have until March 31 to comply with the
ownership structure requirements. Other banks have until the end
of the 2017.
It was a lack of accountability in the banking industry that
allowed such a huge amount of money to go missing from the
banks.
Under the agreement, Moldova also will need to have met an
approved 2017 budget deficit target of no more than 3 percent of
gross domestic product and have passed laws to boost financial
stability.
Reducing bureaucracy by shrinking the number of cabinet
ministries to nine from 16 is another key reform.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Richard Lough)