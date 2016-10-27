WASHINGTON Oct 27 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that a $179 million loan program for Moldova will be considered by its executive board on Nov. 7, around the same time that an IMF mission will visit Kiev to assess progress under Ukraine's program.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing that it was possible that Ukraine may be able to receive additional funds this year under its $17.5 billion program.

"It's possible. Again, it depends on progress under these discussions that will take place in early November," Rice said. (Reporting by David Lawder)